Sushant Singh Rajput And Sister Shweta In 'Treasured Memories' From Her Sangeet

A file photo of Sushant Singh Rajput with sister Shweta. (courtesy: shwetasinghkirti)

Highlights Shweta Singh Kirti posted throwback pictures on Instagram

Sushant and Shweta can be seen dancing in the pictures

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, this year

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, shared million-dollar throwback pictures of herself and her brother on her Instagram profile on Friday morning. Shweta revealed that the pictures happen to be from her sangeet ceremony. In the throwback pictures, the brother-sister duo can be seen smiling with all their hearts as they dance together. "Treasured memories," she captioned one of the pictures. The caption on the other post read, "Bhai and I dancing at my sangeet. Treasured memories." Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, this year.

See Shweta Singh Kirti's posts here:

A few days ago, she posted a picture collage on Instagram, which had photographs of her late brother. One of the pictures was from the prep session of his 2018 film Kedarnath, while the second one was a still from the film. "Whatever he (Bhai) did, he gave his 100%. Now the justice and the revolution too will be 100%. Faith," she wrote."

On Raksha Bandhan, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a chunk of cherished memories and remembered her late brother. "Happy Raksha Bandhan mera sweet sa baby. Bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan aur hamesha karte rahenge. You were, you are and you will always be our pride," she wrote in her post.

See the post here:

Sushant Singh Rajput became a star after featuring in Balaji Telefilms' popular daily show Pavitra Rishta. His impressive filmography included hits as well critically acclaimed films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and Sonchiriya among others. His last project Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, released on Disney+Hotstar in July and it received a lot of love from fans as well as critics.