Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares A Vintage Pic Of Him. Ankita Lokhande Leaves A Comment

Reacting to Shweta Singh Kirti's post, Ankita Lokhande dropped a red heart icon in the comments section

Shweta Singh Kirti shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shwetasinghkirti)

  • "Those twinkling eyes reflect the internal purity," wrote Shweta
  • The photo appears to be from Sushant's childhood
  • Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in Mumbai on June 14
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who often shares throwback pictures and videos of the late actor, added a new vintage photo of him to her Instagram diaries on Sunday. The photo, which appears to be from Sushant's childhood, is going crazy viral on social media. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in Mumbai on June 14. Sharing the photo, the actor's sister wrote: "Those twinkling eyes... reflect the internal purity. #SushantSinghRajput." She also added a few red heart emojis. Reacting to the picture, Sushant's Pavitra Rishta co-star and former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande dropped a red heart icon in the comments section. The duo dated for six years and then parted ways in 2016.

Check out the photo here:

Screenshot of Ankita's comment on Shweta Singh Kirti's post.

Shweta Singh Kirti shared one more picture of Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday that appears to be from a gurudwara. Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister posted two pictures of the actor from her sangeet ceremony. In her previous posts, she has also shared more glimpses from her wedding festivities - all of them featuring the actor. Check them out here:

Sushant Singh Rajput stepped into the entertainment industry in 2008 with Balaji show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. However, he rose to popularity for playing the role of Manav Deshmukh in Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta, a massively successful Balaji TV show.

The actor made his Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Kai Po Che! and later starred as the lead actor in projects such as Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Chhichhore and Sonchiriya. He also had a supporting role in Aamir Khan's 2014 hit PK. The actor's last film remains Dil Bechara.

