A Khan-Tastic Family Pic Of Shah Rukh, Gauri, Suhana, Aryan And AbRam

Gauri Khan shared the image. (Courtesy: GauriKhan)

Gauri Khan set the Internet on fire by sharing another grand family portrait, presumably shot for her coffee table book My Life In Design. The new frame features Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Instead of donning coordinated outfits, the Khan family opted for different colours this time. Shah Rukh Khan sported a blue-coloured hoodie while Gauri was dressed in white. Aryan chose a red hoodie and AbRam sported a black shirt. Suhana Khan sported a denim short dress and she can be seen planting a kiss on Shah Rukh Khan's cheek. Gauri Khan wrote in the caption, "@penguinindia ...Design is like a puzzle - all the pieces have to come together to make a complete image #family #happiness #memories #familyfirst."

Gauri's family picture received big love from her friends. Farah Khan Ali wrote, "God bless you all." Sangeeta Bijlani dropped a few heart emojis. Maheep Kapoor, Namrata Shirodkar dropped love emojis too. Sussanne Khan wrote, "Such a beautiful frame."

Take a look at the post here:

A few months back, Gauri Khan shared a family portrait where they can be seen in shades of black and white. Gauri and Suhana can be seen twinning in white tops and black pants, while SRK, Aryan and AbRam can be seen in similar outfits - white T-shirts and blue jeans paired with black jackets. "My coffee table book, #MyLifeInDesign, now available in stores," read her caption.

Take a look at the post here:

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. They welcomed their kids Aryan in 1997, daughter Suhana in 2000 and AbRam via surrogacy in 2013. Gauri Khan has given makeovers to several Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes over the years. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan among many others.