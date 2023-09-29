This Selfie Of Gauri Khan Prompts Reactions From Farah Khan, Preity Zinta

Gauri shared this image. (Courtesy: GauriKhan)

Gauri Khan never fails to impress the Internet with her stunning pictures. The entrepreneur treated her Instafam to a new picture of herself, taken by her new phone. In the selfie, Gauri Khan can be seen donning a green dress. She wrote in the caption, "Just tried a selfie the camera is so good. iPhone 15 Pro Max." Gauri's friends and folks commented on the picture. Starting with Farah Khan Kunder. The filmmaker wrote, "Wowww... you actually approved your own pic Gauri. looking good." Preity Zinta dropped two heart emojis. Casting director Shanoo Sharma wrote, "Gauri Glow". Ananya Panday dropped a heart emoji too. Namrata Shirodkar, Seema Sajdeh dropped heart emojis on the picture as well.

Take a look at Gauri's picture as well:

Gauri Khan had a busy week celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. She was pictured with daughter Suhana at Ananya Panday's Ganesh Utsav. She was joined by Navya Nanda, Bhavana Pandey in the picture. Take a look at the picture here:

Gauri also accompanied Shah Rukh Khan and kids Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan to the Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Gauri's mother Savita Chhibber also joined them. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in a wine-coloured kurta and Pathani salwar, is seen posing for the camera with Gauri, Suhana, AbRam and Savita Chhibber. While Gauri and Suhana opted for ivory-coloured ensembles, Gauri's mother wore a white suit with a powder pink dupatta. Little AbRam's sky-blue kurta set looked perfect. FYI: Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan was MIA. Take a look at the video here:

Gauri Khan is an interior designer by profession.