A Glimpse Of Neetu Kapoor's Mother-Daughter Moment With Riddhima

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been treating her Instafam to adorable family pictures featuring dad Rishi Kapoor, mom Neetu and brother Ranbir. Riddhima, in lockdown, seems to be spending a lot of quality time with her family. On Tuesday, Riddhima grabbed a permanent spot on the trends list with a happy picture featuring mom Neetu and a family friend. Riddhima shared the picture on her Instagram stories. In the picture, Riddhima can be seen posing for the camera while mom Neetu can be seen smiling with all her heart. One of their family friends can be seen posing for the camera as she stands behind Riddhima. Take a look:

Rishi Kapoor was claimed by cancer on April 30 this year. Riddhima, missing her dad, keeps sharing throwback pictures featuring Rishi Kapoor on her Instagram profile. A few days back, Riddhima trended a great deal for a family picture featuring Rishi Kapoor with his family, Neetu, Riddhima and Ranbir. It also featured Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya Bachchan were seen posing for the camera. The picture also starred other members of the Kapoor family including Kareena and Karisma's mother Bobita. Take a look:

A few days back, Riddhima shared this adorable snippet of her sun-soaked fam-jam with Neetu, Ranbir, her daughter Samara and their pet pooch. Riddhima captioned the picture with a heart emoticon. Take a look:

Neetu Kapoor, on Monday, shared this family picture featuring late Rishi Kapoor and others and wrote a heart-wrenching caption - "How I wish this picture could remain complete as is."

Rishi Kapoor, star of films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Chandni, Bobby and many others, was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 after which he underwent treatment in New York for 11 months. He returned to India in September last year. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Jhootha Kahin Ka.