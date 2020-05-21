A Glimpse Of Amitabh Bachchan And Grandson Agastya Nanda's Thursday Workout Mood

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Highlights Big B shared a mirror selfie featuring Agastya Nanda

"Inspiration with grandson," he wrote

"Reflective mirrors," he added

Amitabh Bachchan's selfie game is getting stronger by the day. The 77-year-old actor, on Thursday, shared a super cool picture of himself with grandson Agastya Nanda and it is setting granddad-grandson goals for his Instafam. In the picture, Big B and Agastya can be seen carrying dumbbells as they pose with a gym set-up in the background. Amitabh Bachchan can be seen clicking the selfie while Agastya can be seen smiling with all his heart. Sharing the picture, Big B gave his Instafam a glimpse of his workout mood - "Fight the fit.. fit the fight." Big B wrote, "Fight.. fight the fit.. fit the fight.. reflective mirrors, laterally inverted imagery.. and the inspiration with grandson." Agastya, 19, is Big B and Jaya Bachchan's grandson from Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda. Take a look at their mirror selfie here:

Big B, currently at home with his family due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing glimpses of his fitness routine on his Instagram profile. A few days back, Big B trended a great deal for his pre-workout selfie. " Chale bhaiya gym .. baad mein milte hain .. gym yahin hai ghar ke bahar nahin," wrote Big B. Take a look:

Here's another instance of Big B's workout mood - "Build resistance. Fight fight fight," he wrote. Take a look:

Besides working out, Big B is also keeping his Instafam engaged with priceless throwback pictures. Big B, in lockdown, seems to be rummaging through the dust-caked albums and revisiting memories. Take a look:

On the work front, Big B was last seen in the thriller-drama Badla where he shared screen space with Taapsee Pannu. Big B has an impressive line-up of films for this year. He has films such as Gulabo Sitabo, Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra to look forward to.