A Gift From Friends: Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Get Their Hands Cast In Wax

Farhan and Shibani's special gift (Courtesy: bhavnajasra)

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who got married in February, have received a special gift from their friends. Today, impression artist Bhavna Jasra shared photos featuring Shibani and Farhan when they were getting their hands cast in wax. It is a gift from their friends, revealed Bhavna. Bhavna Jasra captioned the photos as "Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar impressed in love by @bhavnajasra Their friends couldn't think of a better wedding gift than this to celebrate their togetherness & something that they will cherish for a lifetime!!"

Earlier, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got their hands cast in wax by Bhavna Jasra.

Check out the photos here:

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married on February 19 at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala bungalow. The wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and family members. Farhan had shared photos from the wedding and had captioned them as "A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration, however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you."

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got their marriage registered on February 24 and it was followed by a party, which was attended by some of their close friends. After their wedding, Shibani Dandekar added Akhtar to her name.

Farhan and Shibani met on the sets of their reality show I Can Do It and fell in love.