Farhan Akhtar's Post For Shibani Dandekar Is Love, Actually

Farhan Akhtar with Shibani Dandekar. (courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, why so adorable? On Wednesday afternoon, Farhan Akhtar shared a happy picture from his and Shibani Dandekar's wedding in Khandala. In the picture, Shibani can be seen smiling with all her heart as Farhan lovingly looks at her. The actor added an equally adorable caption to the post and wrote: "Tum hastee raho bas yuhin. Main yuhin bas dekhta rahoon." Responding to her husband's post, Shibani Dandekar wrote: "Love you ... Thank you for filling my life with love and laughter."

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's wedding was attended by family members and close friends including Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar, Monica Dogra, Shankar Mahadevan, and Ehsaan Noorani among others. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who began dating in 2018, got married in an intimate ceremony, in the presence of family and friends in Khandala last month. Later, the couple got their marriage registered. They also celebrated with close friends and family members.

Farhan Akhtar, who stepped into Bollywood as a filmmaker, is best-known for directing movies like Dil Chahta Hai, the Don series, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Lakshya. He made his acting debut with Rock On!!. He is best-known for his performances in films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and The Sky Is Pink.

Shibani Dandekar, a popular name in the Indian television industry, became a household name after she started hosting Indian Premiere League. She has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Shibani was also seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please! .