'A Fearless Legend Of Our Judiciary': Celebs Mourn Ram Jethmalani On Twitter

Ram Jethmalani died at 95 in Delhi.

Highlights Ram Jethmalani died at 7:45 am on Sunday He was one of India's well-known lawyers He served as a Union Minister in the United Front and NDA governments

Ram Jethmalani, former Union Minister and one of India's well-known lawyers, was fondly remembered by celebrities across India after he died at the age of 95 at his Delhi home on Sunday. Celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar, Mahesh Bhatt, Soha Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Kunal Kohli were among the first ones to mourn the death of the noted lawyer on Twitter. Farhan Akhtar shared an emotional post for Ram Jethmalani, which read: "RIP Ram Jethmalani ji. The time spent in conversation with you has always remained etched fondly in my memory. Condolences to the family" while Mahesh Bhatt remembered him in these words: "Even the sky must learn to say goodbye to the stars. I thank you sir for touching my life. Ram Jethmalani passes away at 95."

RIP #RamJethmalani ji. The time spent in conversation with you has always remained etched fondly in my memory. Condolences to the family. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 8, 2019

Even the sky must learn to say goodbye to the stars . I thank you sir for touching my life. . Ram Jethmalani passes away at 95. — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) September 8, 2019

In her tweet, Nimrat Kaur wrote: "Growing up, no matter where you were in India, when one learnt of law as a profession, the one name you learnt of that personified it was Ram Jethmalani. A great man leaves behind a legacy urban folklore is made of. Salute him for his indelible work. #RIPRamJethmalani."

Growing up, no matter where you were in India, when one learnt of law as a profession, the one name you learnt of that personified it, was Ram Jethmalani. A great man leaves behind a legacy urban folklore is made of. Salute him for his indelible work. #RIPRamJethmalani — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 8, 2019

Soha Ali Khan shared a picture with Ram Jethmalani and wrote: "Today we have lost more than a brilliant lawyer, a maverick and a rebel. We have lost the conscience keeper of collective India. Ram Jethmalani's unusual moral courage and curious legal mind has been a rare gift to independent India. Personally, he was very gracious to me and put me at ease at once with his irreverent humour - I will miss him greatly and in this I am far from alone." The picture also featured Soha's actor husband Kunal Kemmu.

Kunal Kohli posted a tweet of condolence and wrote: "Ram Jethmalani RIP, a fearless legend of our judiciary."

#RamJethmalani RIP a fearless legend of our judiciary — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) September 8, 2019

Ram Jethmalani died at 7:45 am today. He had not been keeping well for the last few months, his son Mahesh told news agency PTI. A six-time Rajya Sabha member, Ram Jethmalani served as a Union Minister in the United Front and the BJP-led NDA governments. In 2017, he announced his retirement from over seven-decade-long career as an advocate.

