A 'Craving' Kept Hazel Keech Up All Night

Hazel Keech, who has been filling up her Instagram with posts about fitness these days, took a trip down memory lane. Hazel shared a throwback photo on Instagram to explain what exactly kept her aware all night - dreaming about surfing. "When things excite you so much they keep you up all night, you're supposed to follow that dream, no? I was up all night dreaming about surfing," read an excerpt from her post. Hazel, who underwent nose surgery last year, is missing surfing a bit too much. "The way the ocean hits you in the face and you struggle to make it pass the waves... the feel of the wave starting at your toes, the pop up and the glide of the wave beneath you... I'm craving in now," she wrote.

Hazel Keech, who recently started exercising again, following her nose surgery last year, successfully completed a 15 km hike in Vaishno Devi. She put down her thoughts this way: "By far the hardest thing I've ever done.... humbling, struggle, resilience, tears, emotionally overwhelming, blessing:- are some of the words to describe this experience. I didn't believe I could physically do it, others also didn't believe I could either, emotionally I wavered but spiritually, by any means, I was going to reach the top, and I did!"

"Just what the doctor prescribed! A dose of happiness mixed with rain and cycling! I'll be honest, although I'm smiling in this photo, I was also dying," she captioned her post from her first day of cycling after a hiatus.

Hazel Keech got married former cricketer Yuvraj Singh in December 2016. Hazel Keech has featured in Bollywood film Bodyguard and in south films Billa and Maximum.