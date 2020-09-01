Here's Why Hazel Keech's Face Is A Purple Shade Of Tomato Red

Hazel Keech shared this on her Instagram story (courtesy hazelkeechofficial)

Actress Hazel Keech, who recently wrote about starting exercising "from scratch", shared a purple-faced and exhausted-looking selfie on her Instagram story. She added an ROFL caption to describe her photo, revealing the reason with gifs and a hashtag. "I've found a new shade of tomato red. It's called purple," Hazel wrote for her selfie and added this hashtag to it: "#20kmcycledone." Hazel may be tired and tomato red-faced but she's still high in spirits as she flashed the victory sign. LOL. That's some major cycling motivation, folks. Here, take a look at Hazel Keech's Instagram story here:

Last month, Hazel wrote a lengthy note about re-starting her exercise schedules after a long gap - she underwent nose surgery last year. She wrote about having "struggled" during months of "recovery": "Just what the doctor prescribed! A dose of happiness mixed with rain and cycling! I'll be honest, although I'm smiling in this photo, I was also dying," she captioned her post from her first day of cycling after a hiatus. "It's been a very long road of recovery for me over many months and this is the first day I am exercising, which means this was a real struggle. But I also know, like anyone else who has to start from scratch again, that this will most likely be the hardest day," she added in her post.

In April last year, Hazel Keech revealed she had been MIA on social media because of a nose surgery. Hazel revealed that she had a nose surgery earlier that year after experiencing difficulty in breathing for a prolonged period. In her post, Hazel wrote, as a result of the surgery, she hasn't been able to work-out and gained a few extra kilos - something that made her avoid posting pictures of herself on social media.

Last year, Hazel Keech had also opened up about battling depression and bulimia (an eating disorder) a decade ago in her post about the #10YearChallenge.

Hazel Keech got married former cricketer Yuvraj Singh in December 2016. Hazel Keech has featured in Bollywood film Bodyguard and in south films Billa and Maximum.