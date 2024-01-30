A Bigg Boss 17 Reunion For Arun Mashetty, Tehelka And Samarth Jurel

Scenes from the dinner party last night.

The Bigg Boss 17 finale look place over the weekend and Munawar Faruqui took home the trophy. Meanwhile, some of the contestants from the show this year had a reunion at a party in Mumbai last night. Gamer and YouTuber Arun Mashetty, Tehelka (content creator Sunny Aryaa) and actor Samarth Jurel were clicked together at a Mumbai eatery on Monday night. They happily posed for the paparazzi stationed there. Abdu Rozik, who was a participant in Bigg Boss 16, was also clicked at a Mumbai eatery on Monday evening.

See photos from the dinner here:

Abdu Rozik pictured in the city.

Meanwhile, Tehelka, on his Instagram profile, shared pictures from the get-together and he wrote, "Friends are the sunshine of life." Check out the post:

After his big win, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui went to his hometown of Dongri with his trophy, where he received a grand welcome from a sea of fans. ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 17 winner was comedian Munawar Faruqui. Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up. Mannara Chopra was in the top 3, while Arun Mashettey and TV star Ankita Lokhande reached the top 5 in the finals. The 17th season of Bigg Boss premiered on October 15, 2023 with 17 contestants, also including Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Jigna Vora, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, and Rinku Dhawan. K-pop singer Aoora had joined the show as a wild card entrant. Salman Khan, hosted the WeekendKa Vaar episodes.