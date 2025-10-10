A$AP Rocky Calls His Newborn Daughter With Rihanna His "Favourite Thing" He Created This Year

American rapper A$AP Rocky is getting overwhelmed with love. The rapper recently shared a sweet sentiment about his baby daughter.

The 37-year-old actor was asked about his favourite thing that he created this year. Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, had a sweet response to the question and gave a shout-out to his baby daughter Rocki Irish, whom he welcomed with partner Rihanna in September, reports People magazine.

He told Complex, "My daughter, that's my favourite thing I created this year. Shout out to Rocki Irish." The Love On The Brain singer, 37, welcomed her third baby, Rocki Irish Mayers, with the rapper on Saturday, September 13.

As per People, she shared the news on social media, posting the first few photos of her little one. In the photo, Rihanna could be seen holding baby Rocki, who was wearing a cute pink onesie.

She also included a photo of her baby's little pink gloves, which had ribbons lacing them up the top. Rihanna also sweetly wore a ring reading ‘Mom' for the special moment. "Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025”, the musician captioned the photos, tagging Rocky.

Shortly after Rihanna announced the exciting news, the Don't Be Dumb artist expressed his excitement and confirmed the sex of his third baby in the comment section of her post on Instagram. "MY LIL LADIES (sic)", the doting dad wrote in the comments.

A source said that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are "so happy" to add a girl to their family. They also revealed, “They're so happy to finally have a girl. They've wanted this for a while and can't believe it actually happened.”

"They love that RZA and Riot get to grow up with a little sister, all so close in age. Ri's always wanted a big family, and she's excited to do all the girl stuff. Rocky's just been saying he feels lucky”, the source added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)