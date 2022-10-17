Vicky Kaushal, Set For An 'All Nighter,' Posted This Video

Vicky Kaushal in a still from the video. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal needs no introduction. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with the film Masaan, has won a million hearts over the year. Fans also love his social media presence. From his workout moments to fun Punjabi song videos, Vicky Kaushal's social media timeline is all things amazing. Now, the actor is back with a super cool clip. Here, he is lip-syncing to the peppy Punjabi song Angel by Harjot Dhaliwal. Oh boy. He nails it and how. Well, it is not just the video that we want you to look at. Vicky Kaushal's caption can't be missed. He wrote, “9 hours of sleep and two coffees later…All set for an all-nighter.”

Vicky Kaushal's love for Punjabi songs is no secret. Before this, he shared a video of grooving to Diljit Dosanjh's Champagne. Read more about it here.

On Sunday, Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham completed a year of its release. To mark the occasion, the actor shared a set of pictures from his film and mentioned, “It's been a year. Forever grateful.” The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is based on the life of the revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in 1940 in Westminster, London.

Vicky Kaushal also won the Best Actor Award (in the critics' category) for Sardar Udham at this year's Filmfare Awards. The actor also dropped a special picture of himself with the trophy.

Vicky Kaushal is currently busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the role of the legendary Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Apart from Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal has Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He will also share the screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's next.