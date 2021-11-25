Viral: Just Vicky Kaushal Grooving To Diljit Dosanjh's 'Champagne' In His Car

Vicky Kaushal posted this (Image courtesy: vickykaushal09

During his travels, Vicky Kaushal has been posting funny videos of himself dancing to some popular Punjabi songs in his car. He is seen enjoying the Champagne song by Diljit Dosanjh in his recent video. In the video, he is seen having a gala time in his car listening to Champagne from Diljit's latest album Moon Child Era. While lip-syncing to the song, Vicky pulls his sunglasses down, points at the camera and goes, 'Gabhru na patte akh tere utto ni' which means 'Gabru has his eyes on you'.

Screenshot of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story

The rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dating go back to 2019. Neither of the actors has addressed the reports. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are rumored to be planning a December wedding, according to reports earlier this month. Recently in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Ayushmann Khurrana was given a list of female stars and asked what kind of date he would take them out for if he ever had to do 'Ashiqui' with them. His first choice was Katrina Kaif. "Listen, I can't dance like her. I don't know man, Katrina Kaif, but ya, Vicky is a Punjabi na so I'm sure there's some Punjabi connection for sure," Ayushmann Khurrana replied.

On the work front Vicky Kaushal made his Bollywood debut with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana in 2012 and went on to play minor roles in Anurag Kashyap's productions. His first leading role was in the independent drama Masaan which was released in 2015. He has been part of many films like Raazi, Sanju, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and many more. Recently the actor was seen in Sardar Udham which was a super hit film.