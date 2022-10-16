Vicky Kaushal Is 'Forever Grateful' As He Celebrates 1 Year Of Sardar Udham

Vicky Kaushal shared this picture. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham has completed one year of its release. To mark the occasion, the actor has shared some pictures of his character and wrote, “It's been a year. Forever grateful.” Vicky played the titular role of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh. Banita Sandhu, Vicky's co-star in the film, has dropped a red heart under the post. Shlok Sharma followed suit. Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar, also featured Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar, among others. For those who don't know, Sardar Udham Singh was the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in 1940 in Westminster, London.



Vicky Kaushal has also shared a video created by one of his fan pages on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Aap log kitne pyaare ho [You guys are lovely]. Thank you for your love and support.” The hashtag read, “1 year of Sardar Udham.”

Vicky Kaushal also won the first best actor award for his role in Sardar Udham. Expressing his gratitude, the actor said, “Living the dream… one film at a time. Only gratitude in my heart for each and everyone whom I met on this journey. Wouldn't be holding my first Best Actor trophy without the faith and trust of Shoojit Da. Thank You Sir and Thank You Team Sardar Udham for everything.”

For Vicky Kaushal, Sardar Udham was “a journey of great learning” as an artist and as a human being.

Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera. The film also stars Bhum Pednekar and Kiara Advani in key roles. He also has a Laxman Utekar film opposite Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline. The untitled movie is in the post-production stage.

Vicky Kaushal is also part of Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.