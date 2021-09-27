Sardar Udham Singh Teaser: Vicky Kaushal Has 'One Mission' And 'Many Faces'

Sardar Udham Singh Teaser: A still from the film (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar

It will release on October 16 on Prime Video

Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role in the movie

Vicky Kaushal's filmography includes a bunch of critically acclaimed patriotic roles and he is about to add one more to the list. Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming movie. On Monday, the 33-year-old actor shared the teaser of Sardar Udham Singh, which showcased a rather unique way of introducing the film's theme. The Sardar Udham Singh teaser is sans any dialogue, shows the making of a false passport and ends with the sound of gun-shots, echoing the film's storyline. "On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, I'm proud to bring to you the story of his ally - Sardar Udham Singh - one man, many aliases, one mission," Vicky Kaushal wrote while sharing the trailer.

For those who need refresher, Sardar Udham Singh was the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in 1940 in Westminster, London. In 1919, Michael O'Dwyer, then the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, sent troops to Jallianwala Bagh where they fired on a gathering of unarmed protestors. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre deeply impacted the young Udham Singh who shot Michael O'Dwyer two decades later and was hanged for murder.

Watch the teaser of Sardar Udham Singh here:

In 2019, Vicky Kaushal introduced his onscreen character with a first look poster of sorts, which was set in London. "Running my fingers through the bullet holes at Jallianwala Bagh, little did I realise that I would one day get a chance to re-live and depict the anger and anguish of the lesser known martyr, revolutionary," Vicky Kaushal had written.

Headlined by Vicky Kaushal, the cast of Sardar Udham Singh also includes names such as Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar, among others. Sardar Udham Singh will have premiere worldwide on October 16 on OTT platform Prime Video.