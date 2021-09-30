Sardar Udham - Vicky Kaushal Reveals The Scar On His Face Is Real: 'Got 13 Stitches'

Vicky Kaushal on a poster of Sardar Udham (courtesy courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Highlights Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role in 'Sardar Udham Singh'

He sports a noticeable scar on his face in the movie

Vicky Kaushal revealed that the scar is real

If you have watched Vicky Kaushal as Sardar Udham in the film's trailer, you must have noticed that the actor sports a scar on his face. One might think that the scar is a dramatic addition to Vicky Kaushal's onscreen look for the role of the revolutionary he plays but folks, let us tell you this that it's a real one - Vicky Kaushal's words. Speaking at the trailer launch of Sardar Udham on Thursday, Vicky Kaushal opened up about an injury he suffered following which he got as many as 13 stitches. "I got 13 stitches on my face due to an injury. The scar you see in the film is real," India Today quoted Vicky Kaushal as saying.

It appears, Vicky Kaushal referred to the injury he suffered during the shooting of Bhoot: The Haunted Ship in 2019. At that time, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had revealed Vicky Kaushal had hurt his cheekbone and got stitches: "Vicky Kaushal gets injured while filming an action sequence... Vicky fractured his cheekbone and got 13 stitches on his cheek," read a tweet from Taran Adarsh in April 2019.

For those who need refresher, Sardar Udham Singh was the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in 1940 in Westminster, London. In 1919, Michael O'Dwyer, then the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, sent troops to Jallianwala Bagh where they fired on a gathering of unarmed protestors. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre deeply impacted the young Udham Singh who shot Michael O'Dwyer two decades later and was hanged for murder. Watch the trailer of Sardar Udham here:

Headlined by Vicky Kaushal, the cast of Sardar Udham also includes names such as Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar, among others. Sardar Udham will have premiere worldwide on October 16 on OTT platform Prime Video.