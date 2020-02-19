'83: Presenting 'The Wind Beneath Ranveer Singh's Wings' - Deepika Padukone As Romi Dev

Ranveer Singh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: RanveerOfficial)

It's finally here! Deepika Padukone dropped the first look of herself as Romi Dev in her upcoming film '83 on Wednesday and immediately sent the Internet into a tizzy. '83 revolves around the story of India's historic World Cup win in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev, played by Deepika's actor husband Ranveer Singh in the film. The actress shared a new picture of the film, which features her as Kapil Dev's wife Romi for the first time ever and her uncanny resemblance to Romi Dev will leave you in awe. In the photograph, Ranveer as Kapil Dev and Deepika as Romi stand beside each other with a million dollar smile on their faces. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Deepika's short bob haircut stole the spotlight on the Internet. The actress looks stunning as Romi in a black and cream ensemble while Ranveer looks just like the former cricketer in a Team India blazer.

Sharing the photo, Deepika paid an "ode to every woman who puts her husband's dream before her own." She wrote in the caption: "To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. I've seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband's professional and personal aspirations in my mother and '83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband's dream before her own."

Ranveer, on the other hand, shared the picture with these words: "The wind beneath my wings. The heart of the hurricane." ICYDK, Kapil Dev is also known as the "Haryana hurricane."

Other than Ranveer and Deepika, '83 features Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, Dinker Sharma, Jatin Sarna, Nishant Dahiya, R Badree and Boman Irani as former cricketers Madan Lal, Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath, Balwinder Sandhu, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Syed Kirmani, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarka, Ravi Shastri, Kirti Azad, Yashpal Sharma, Roger Binny, Sunil Valson and Farokh Engineer respectively.

'83, co-produced by produced by Kabir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena and Sajid Nadiadwala, will release on April 10.