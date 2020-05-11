8 Years Later, Arjun Kapoor Found 'Original Shooting Script Of Ishaqzaade'

Arjun Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy arjunkapoor)

Highlights "Yesterday I found my original shooting script," wrote Arjun

He thanked the "entire team of Ishaqzaade"

"Thank you all of you who welcomed me," he wrote

Arjun Kapoor's debut movie Ishaqzaade clocked 8 years on Monday. Reminiscing his first film, Arjun Kapoor shared a set of pictures on his Instagram profile where he posed with the "original shooting script of Ishaqzaade with notes scribbled in them." In the pictures, Arjun Kapoor can be seen posing for the camera as he held the script of the film in his hand. Remembering his days on the sets of his debut film, Arjun wrote an elaborate caption, an excerpt of which read, "Yesterday I found my original shooting script of Ishaqzaade with notes scribbled in them from 8 years ago. At that point in time in my life, self-belief was one thing that mattered the most for me and that's what I got out of Ishaqzaade." Thanking the film's producer Aditya Chopra, director Habib Faisal, casting director Shanoo Sharma and his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra, Arjun further added, "Thank you Aditya Chopra for taking a chance with me, Habib Faisal sir for making me a part of your vision, Shanoo Sharma for drilling confidence in me and asking me to finally express myself, Parineeti for being the best co-star that I could have wished for and the entire team of Ishaqzaade for being patient with me every day on the shoot - all your silent support made me believe that I could do this, but most importantly, thank you all of you who welcomed me and that wicked smile of mine." Read his post here:

Within minutes, Arjun's post was flooded with comments from his fans and friends. Parineeti and Arjun had the sweetest Instagram exchange in the comments section. Reacting to the pictures, Parineeti wrote, "Why aren't you telling them about your spellings in those notes," to which Arjun replied saying, "F**k and the handwriting."

On Monday, Arjun also added a short compilation video featuring his look from the film with Ishaqzaade title track in the background. Referring to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Arjun gave a hilarious twist to the song Hua Chokra Jawan from Ishaqzaade and wrote, "Iss saal, chokra hua ghar baithe baithe jawaan." Take a look:

Directed by Habib Faisal, Ishaqzaade traced the inter-caste love story of Parma Chauhan, played by Arjun and Zoya Qureshi, played by Parineeti Chopra. The film was a critical and commercial hit, post its release in 2012. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film also starred Gauahar Khan, Ratan Singh Rathore, Anil Rastogi, Natasha Rastogi and Charu Rastogi in pivotal roles.