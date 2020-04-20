When Young Arjun Kapoor Met The Fresh Prince Himself, Will Smith

Arjun Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor's throwback game is getting stronger by the day. The Ishaqzaade actor just dropped another throwback picture on his Instagram profile and it features none other than Will Smith. Treating his Instafam to a throwback from his pre-transformation phase, Arjun wrote, "Just hanging out with my boys." In the picture, Arjun can be seen posing for the camera with actor and rapper Will Smith and menswear designer Kunal Rawal. Making a reference to the American sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air which starred Will Smith, Arjun wrote, "The fresh prince Will Smith himself looking spiffy as ever back in the day when he visited what seems like eons back and Kunal Rawal in a rare image wearing a tie." He also made a reference to his pre-transformation days and added a "side note" to his post. "Side note - the vertical strips really didn't do justice to the fine physical specimen that I was." Take a look at the throwback picture by Arjun here:

Arjun, in coronavirus lockdown, is rummaging through the dust-caked albums and revisiting memories. A few days ago, the 34-year-old actor trended a great deal for his throwback post featuring Sonam Kapoor. Arjun shared a super cute picture where pint-sized Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and their cousins Akshay Marwah and Mohit Marwah were seen posing for the camera. "When all this is over I suggest we recreate this image all over again... What say guys," wrote Arjun.

We are yet to get over this super adorable throwback featuring Anshula Kapoor. "Isolating Together since 1990. Anshula Kapoor, (yes, that's a car painted on my cupboard, just don't ask why)," wrote Arjun.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the 2019 epic drama Panipat where he shared screen space with Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. His upcoming release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar featuring Parineeti Chopra got postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. A new release date has not been announced yet.