'Jab Ki Met Ka (Again)': Arjun Kapoor Celebrates 7 Years Of Film With Kareena Kapoor

On this day seven years ago, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's film Ki And Ka opened in theatres. The movie, directed by R Balki, featured the stars as the husband and wife leading a non-conventional married life. Arjun, on Saturday, marked the seventh anniversary of the film in a filmy way. The actor posted a photo of himself and his good friend Kareena Kapoor from Amrita Arora's birthday bash and wrote: “Jab KI met KA again! (wink emoji) 7 years of Ki And Ka.” In the snap, Kareena is looking chic as usual in a black top while Arjun is seen posing next to her in a matching tee. In the back, we can spot a birthday balloon with the text: “Happy birthday, Amu.” Arjun Kapoor played the role of Kabir, a man who prefers to be a house husband, and Kareena aced the role of Kia, a career-oriented woman, in the 2016 film.

Ki And Ka also starred Rajit Kapoor, Swaroop Sampat and Gulnaaz Khan. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan also made cameo appearances in the film.

On the personal front too, Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor share a great bond. The actor is dating Kareena's BFF Malaika Arora. The duo are often spotted chilling together with mutual friends at parties and events.

At Amrita Arora's 45th birthday party at Kareena Kapoor's house, Arjun arrived as Malaika's plus-one. He even posted a photo with singer AP Dhillon from the celebrations.

Earlier this year, the Arora sisters hosted a birthday party for their mother Joyce. Arjun and Kareena Kapoor were among the close friends of Malaika and Amrita who were invited.

Kareena Kapoor, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, has Rhea Kapoor's The Crew lined up. The film also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She will also be seen in a Hansal Mehta film and The Devotion of Suspect X, directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Arjun Kapoor has a couple of films, including The Ladykiller and Mere Husband Ki Biwi.