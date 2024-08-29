2024 Hurun Rich List: Juhi Chawla, With Rs 4600 Crore Wealth, Bags Place In The Top 10 Self-Made Women

Juhi Chawla, an actor and the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, bagged the sixth position in the top 10 self-made women list, released by 2024 Hurun India Rich List. Juhi Chawla, boasting of Rs 4600 crore wealth, made it to the list comprising names like Radha Vembu (Rs 47,500 crore), Falguni Nayar and Family, Jayshree Ullaal, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw among others. Juhi Chawla is preceded by Neha Narkhede and family (Rs 4,900 crore) and followed by former CEO of PepsiCo Indra K Nooyi (Rs 3,900) in the list. Apart from the self-made women list, Juhi Chawla also secured the place, next to Shah Rukh Khan, in the list of silver screen titans in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List.

Juhi Chawla has been married to Jay Mehta, the Chairman of The Mehta Group, since 1995. The power couple are proud owners of ultra-expensive assets, according to a GQ report. The couple and their two kids currently live in Jay Mehta's family-owned apartment building which is located at Malabar Hill, one of Mumbai's poshest neighbourhoods. Juhi Chawla co-owns the IPL Team Kolkata Knight Riders along with Jay Mehta and Shah Rukh Khan. According to Forbes, KKR is valued at $1.1 billion (approximately Rs 9,139 crore) as of 2022.

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's collection of cars is also something to watch out for. The couple are proud owners of an Aston Martin Rapide, priced at Rs 3.3 crore, according to Cartoq. Another luxury car the couple own is the BMW 7 Series, priced at Rs 1.8 crore, according to Cartoq. Other additions to Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's extravagant fleet include a Mercedes-Benz S Class worth Rs 1.7 crore, a Jaguar XJ worth Rs 1.2 crore, and a Porsche Cayenne, priced between Rs 1.36-2 crore, according to Cartoq and CarDekho.

Juhi Chawla established herself as one of the leading actresses in the 90s. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, she co-founded the production company Dreamz Unlimited, which produced three films, beginning with Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000).

India now has 1,539 people with a net worth of over ₹ 1,000 crore, according to the 2024 Hurun India Rich List. This is a big jump of 220 people from last year.