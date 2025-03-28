Hurun Rich List 2025: India Leads In Family-Run Billionaire Enterprises

The world now has a record 3,442 billionaires, an increase of 163 from the previous year, according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2025. The US has overtaken China in the number of billionaires for the first time in a decade.

Mumbai remains India's billionaire capital, home to 90 of the country's wealthiest individuals. India is the third-largest hub for billionaires, adding 45 new names to its tally. With 284 billionaires, India has nearly tripled its count in the last decade, trailing only behind the US and China. While 27 individuals dropped off the list, the country's billionaire base continues to expand.

The US added 70 billionaires to reach 870, whereas China's count rose by just nine to 823.

A total of 177 individuals lost their billionaire status, with nearly half of them from China.

India leads the world in family-run billionaire enterprises, while China has the highest percentage of self-made billionaires. India also ranks among the top countries for emigrant billionaires (42), mainly relocating to the US, but has only six immigrant billionaires settling within its borders.

The top industries driving India's billionaire growth include:

Healthcare - 53 billionaires

Consumer Goods - 35 billionaires

Industrial Products - 32 billionaires

Mukesh Ambani remains India's richest person, though he has slipped out of the world's top 10.

Gautam Adani's wealth surged by 13 per cent, securing him the 18th position globally.

Globally, Financial Services is the leading industry for billionaires, followed by Consumer Goods and Healthcare.

The list also shows a rising number of young billionaires - 129 are aged 40 or younger, including 75 self-made billionaires. Fifteen billionaires are under 30, with the youngest being just 20 years old.

Elon Musk remains the world's richest person, reclaiming his title for the fourth time in five years. The top 10 billionaires collectively added $512 billion in wealth, holding a combined net worth of $2.1 trillion, or 12 per cent of total billionaire wealth.

Sergey Brin re-entered the top 10, pushing Mukesh Ambani out, while France's Bernard Arnault was the only non-American in the elite club.

Roshni Nadar & family broke into the Hurun Top 10 Women list with a net worth of $40 billion, following a major stake transfer from her father, Shiv Nadar, in HCL.

Overall, 1,958 billionaires saw their wealth increase, while 1,260 saw a decline. The total billionaire wealth grew by 13 per cent.