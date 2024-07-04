Juhi Chawla Reveals Why She Did Not Have A Grand Wedding To Jay Mehta: 'Didnt Know How To Be Happy About It'

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: Team_JuhiChawla)

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla, who has been married to Jay Mehta for 29 years, recently revealed the reason behind marrying her husband in a low-key ceremony. Speaking about this at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Juhi said, “I was shooting for some of the really big films of my career and I was supposed to get married. My mother had just passed a year ago. When the marriage date was coming close, I was thinking my mother is gone, whom I loved the most, and now my career will also go away. I didn't know how to be happy about it. So, I broke down one day and I told my mother-in-law and she said, ‘It's okay.'”

“She convinced the family to not have the big wedding and I got married at home with just the family and closest friends in attendance. So with just 80-90 people present. Imagine your mother-in-law cancelling the invites that had already been sent out,” the actress added.

Juhi Chawla, during the same conversation, confessed that she and Shah Rukh Khan had no idea about running a cricket franchise. “We didn't know anything about running a cricket franchise. So I remember going to Shah Rukh Khan's house for meetings, where (from) putting the jingle together, to think of what uniform they'll have, everything was done in-house,” she said.

Juhi Chawla added that she wasn't happy with the black and gold KKR jersey. She said, “He made it black and gold and I was not happy with it. I thought ‘What is this black and gold?' Because black is considered inauspicious.”