<i>Loveyapa</i>: Juhi Chawla Shares Pictures With Shah Rukh Khan And Aamir Khan From The Screening Of Junaid Khan's Film

Loveyapa with Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead, is all set to release in theatres, on February 7, 2025.

The film is directed by Advait Chandan, who has previously worked with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also had Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.

Aamir Khan has been hosting a series of celebrity screenings for Loveyapa, in the last few days. From Rekha to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, to most recently Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, it had indeed been a star-studded affair at the screening of Junaid Khan's upcoming film.

Juhi Chawla, who has worked in many films with Aamir Khan, was also seen arriving for the screening last evening.

The actress took to her Instagram, earlier today, to share a series of pictures from the screening.

It features pictures of her with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan, Aamir's daughter Ira Khan, and solo shots of herself.

The caption read, "SO HAPPY to meet Shah Rukh and Aamir together. It is a rare and precious moment .. the two heroes whom I worked with extensively, laughed, and cried with, on so many sets, so many super fun films, so many crazy memories. And then to be coming to Junaid's film screening, I had first seen him as a baby!!! How the years have flown. He is SUCH a wonderful down-to-earth boy, god bless him. Wish him great success with Loveyapa. #loveyapa."

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan have worked in many films — such as Darr (1993), Yes Boss (1997), Duplicate (1998), and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000), to name a few.

Juhi has shared screen space with Aamir too, in multiple films. Namely, their debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), Ishq (1997), and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), to name a few.