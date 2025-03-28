Mark Zuckerberg Joins World's Top 3 Billionaires In Hurun Rich List 2025

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg secured a spot among the world's top three billionaires for the first time with a net worth of $242 billion. According to Hurun Global Rich List 2025, the 40-year-old's fortune rose 53%, or $84 billion, largely driven by Meta's investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and technological advancements.

His wealth increase of 53% made him the second-largest gainer of the year, just behind Elon Musk. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO added $189 billion to his net worth, and was first on the list this year.

Rupert Hoogewerf, Hurun Report Chairman and Chief Researcher, said, "For entertainment, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, Zhang Yiming of ByteDance and Pony Ma of Tencent had a good year."

Hurun Global Rich List 2025: The Top 10

Elon Musk has retained the top spot in the list as the world's wealthiest person at $420 billion. He maintained his position for the fourth time in five years. Jeff Bezos retained second place with a net worth of $266 billion. It was driven by a rise in Amazon's stock price due to AI and cloud services. Mark Zuckerberg was ranked third. Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle, secured the fourth spot with a net worth of $203 billion, rising by $59 billion. At 94, Warren Buffett maintained his position in the top five like last year, with $167 billion, increasing by $23 billion. Larry Page climbed three spots to sixth place with a net worth of $164 billion, driven by a 33% surge in Alphabet's stock price. Bernard Arnault fell to seventh place with $157 billion after losing $18 billion, as LVMH faced challenges from China's slowing economy, France's political uncertainties and a decline in luxury demand. Steve Ballmer held onto eighth place with a net worth of $156 billion, gaining 10% over the year. Sergey Brin moved up two spots to ninth place with a net worth of $148 billion, increasing by 30% due to Alphabet's stock surge. At number 10 was Bill Gates, who retained his place in the top 10 with a net worth of $143 billion, up by 4%.

The Hurun Global Rich List 2025 ranked 3,442 billionaires from 2,524 companies across 71 countries. The list showed a rise of 5% in the number of billionaires compared to last year.