2.0: Akshay Kumar Reveals How Daughter Nitara Reacted To His Scary Look

Akshay Kumar as Dr Richards in 2.0 (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights "I clicked a lot of selfies with my family," said Akshay "My daughter was quite excited," Akshay added "She was fine," he added

Akshay Kumar, who plays the villainous Dr Richards in Rajinikanth's 2.0, shared details about his frightening onscreen look in an interaction with news agency IANS recently. Akshay Kumar, the father of two children Nitara and Aarav, revealed how his six-year-old daughter reacted to his 2.0 look and said contrary to getting scared, Nitara was "excited" about his birdman like onscreen character. "I clicked a lot of selfies with my family. My wife and daughter were there with me. My daughter was quite excited to see me in the look and she was not scared at all... because she saw that some people are putting something on her father's face. She was fine," IANS quoted Akshay as saying.

Akshay Kumar, who plays a villainous ornithologist in the film, said the prosthetics team used to work on his look for three-and-a-half hours every day to get the birdman-like look absolutely perfect. "It was really a hard process for me to get the prosthetics done. For almost three and a half hours, I had to sit down quietly and do nothing. Three people used to work on my body and I had to stay patient...that was tough," IANS quoted Akshay as saying.

After 3.5 hours of makeup, the results were quite astonishing...definitely called for a selfie Witness the transformation in 2 days! #2Point0FromNov29#2Point0pic.twitter.com/kuuiODmJQM — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 27, 2018

The 48-year-old actor also opened up about the side effects of patiently waiting for three-and-a-half hours on the sets each day and said: "I would say that the whole process of prosthetics made me a much calmer and patient person. I am already a patient person, but this made me more subtle and mellow at that time."

The removal of prosthetics post shoot was not an easy process either, said Akshay Kumar: "When I used to go back home, I knew that I have to do the same thing again tomorrow morning. The make-up was so hard and covered that it used to close all the pores of my body and during my entire six hours of working, my body sweat used to not come out. So in the end when they used to remove the prosthetic, I had the smell of sweat."

Akshay Kumar co-stars with Rajinikanth for the first time in 2.0. Directed by S Shankar, 2.0 is a sequel to 2010's blockbuster film Enthiran, in which Rajinikanth played dual roles of the protagonist (Dr Vaseegaran) and the antagonist (Chitti). Rajinikanth returns to reprise his roles in 2.0.

(With IANS inputs)