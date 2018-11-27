Rajinikanth's 2.0: Akshay Kumar Says This Film Has A 'Social Message'

Akshay Kumar in 2.0. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Akshay Kumar was impressed with the concept of 2.0 "Shankar is a brilliant director to work with," said Akshay Kumar 2.0 releases on November 29

Actor Akshay Kumar says that his upcoming film 2.0 comes with a 'social message,' reports news agency IANS. Akshay plays the antagonist opposite Rajinikanth in 2.0, which opens in theatres this Friday. Akshay Kumar told IANS that the message is that no one should mess with nature and that every creature on the planet has the right to live. "There is a moment in the story that emphasises the other living creatures on planet earth. It says that the planet not only belongs to the human race but also to animals and birds. Though animals and plants cannot raise their voice against human beings, they have the right to live. So, do not spoil the mother nature," he said.

"I was impressed by the concept and wondered why nobody has explored the subject so far," he added. Akshay Kumar has made several films with social messages including PadMan and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

2.0, directed by S Shankar, is the sequel to 2010 film Enthiran, in which Rajinikanth played the hero (Dr Vaseegaran) and the anti-hero (Robot Chitti). At the end of Enthiran, Dr Vaseegaran had to dismantle Chitti after he went rogue and destroyed the city. In 2.0, Dr Vaseegaran re-assembles Chitti to fight Dr Richards (Akshay Kumar), an ornithologist who turns against human beings after one of his experiments backfires on him.

"Shankar is a brilliant director to work with and he is a very humble man. It was so interesting to see how he would add a quirk of entertainment in any or every dialogue of our daily conversation. He is a very professional person. He narrated me the whole story, the screenplay and I knew each character of the film from the beginning," said Akshay Kumar.

The film's trailer released earlier this month and it gave a glimpse of the extensive special effects used in the film. Akshay Kumar says that the film will be best enjoyed in 3D format and added: "This film is not converted into a 3D film after shooting but originally shot in 3D format. Therefore, the whole experience was different for us. It will be a unique experience for the audience as well."

He also added that the use of technology has "enhanced the narration" and it "makes the global message of the film crystal clear."

2.0 is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 543 crore and it is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films in 3D format.

(With inputs from IANS)