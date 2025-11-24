<i> 120 Bahadur</i> vs <i>Mastiii 4</i> Day 3 Box Office Collection: First Weekend Result Of Farhan Akhtar And Vivek Oberoi Films

120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 are going head-to-head at the box office. On their opening Sunday, both films performed well. 120 Bahadur minted Rs 4 crore on its day 3, as per a Sacnilk report. Mastiii 4 trailed slightly behind with Rs 3 crore, according to another report by the industry tracker.

The film led by Farhan Akhtar has so far collected Rs 10.1 crore in the domestic market, while Riteish Deshmukh's movie stands at Rs 8.5 crore.

Talking about the occupancy rate, 120 Bahadur recorded an overall 16.50% Hindi occupancy on November 23. Of this, morning shows were at 7.90%, afternoon shows at 18.74%, evening shows at 24.60% and night shows at 14.76%.

On the other hand, Mastiii 4 registered an overall 12.61% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. Breaking it down, morning shows were at 5.59%, afternoon shows witnessed 12.91%, evening shows recorded 17.02% and night shows were at 14.93%.

About 120 Bahadur

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, 120 Bahadur takes viewers back to the Battle of Rezang La, one of the standout moments of the Sino-Indian War. The story follows the events of 18 November 1962, when 120 soldiers from the Charlie Company of the 13 Kumaon Regiment held their ground against a massive Chinese force of about 3000.

The film features Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and Raashii Khanna as Shagun Kanwar Singh. Ankit Siwach, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh and Sahib Verma are also part of the project.

About Mastiii 4

The film marks the fourth instalment of the popular adult-comedy franchise. The series began with Masti in 2004, followed by Grand Masti in 2013 and Great Grand Masti in 2016.

Mastiii 4, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, continues the tradition with a star-studded cast. The film features Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Elnaaz Norouzi, Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakhri and Tusshar Kapoor in key roles. Genelia D'Souza adds to the excitement with a special appearance.