Farhan Akhtar To Play Major Shaitan Singh Bhati In <i>120 Bahadur</i>

Farhan Akhtar To Play Major Shaitan Singh Bhati In 120 Bahadur

Farhan Akhtar was last seen in Toofaan

Farhan Akhtar always resonates with audiences in his roles as an actor, director, writer, or producer. After a three-year hiatus, he is making a comeback to the big screen as Major Shaitan Singh in the upcoming film 120 Bahadur. The military action movie is based on the battle of Rezang La. The actor announced the project by sharing a motion poster on Instagram.  The text on top of the post read, “Vo teen the… Aur hum? 120 Bahadur.” Directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai, 120 Bahadur marks Farhan's return to acting after his last film Toofaan in 2021.

In his caption, Farhan Akhtar wrote, “What they accomplished will never be forgotten. It is an absolute privilege to bring you the story of Maj Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the soldiers of Charlie company, 13 Kumaon regiment. Famously known as the Battle of Rezang La, fought on the 18th of November 1962 during the Indo-China war, it is a story of remarkable courage, heroism and selflessness shown by our men in uniform against all odds.”

He added, “We are grateful to the Indian Army for their support in bringing this incredible tale of valour to the screen. We embark today to make this film in all humility and with utmost respect to those we represent.” 

Reacting to the post, Ranveer Singh dropped fist-bump, trident, black heart, evil eye and fire emojis. Farhan's sister, director Zoya Akhtar shared evil eyes and red heart emojis. Pulkit Samrat dropped fire and flexed biceps emojis. Many others followed suit.

On Tuesday, Farhan Akhtar teased 120 Bahadur by sharing a note in his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "Back in my acting boots for a very special film. Can't wait to share details with you. Announcement tomorrow. Stay tuned.”

Farhan Akhtar also has Don 3 in the pipeline. Directed by Farhan, the movie features Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in lead roles. 

Ananya Panday Answered The Work Call In A Mumbai Metro. See Pics
Kareena Kapoor On <i>The Buckingham Murders</i> Role: "A Mother's Love Has No Language..."
Kareena Kapoor On The Buckingham Murders Role: "A Mother's Love Has No Language..."
