10 Years Of <i>Dum Laga Ke Haisha</i>: "I Remember Being Sleepless Before The Release Of The Film," Says Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in Dum Laga Ke Haisha received rave reviews upon its release. The film completes 10 years today. It also marks 10 years of Bhumi Pednekar.

The unconventional yet deeply moving love story connected with the audience far and wide. The film, which marked a turning point in Hindi cinema, also cemented Ayushmann Khurrana's reputation as an actor who is all about choosing diverse characters.

Directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film also bagged the prestigious National Film Award for Best Hindi Feature Film in 2015, at the 63rd National Film Awards.

Ayushmann said, "I remember being sleepless for many, many days ahead of Dum Laga Ke Haisha's release date. My career saw a meteoric rise with Vicky Donor. Overnight, people were calling me a star who was born. I couldn't process this. I was not from the industry. I had no playbook to follow on how to deal with the attention. I had no strategy to follow up on the success of my debut film. I made mistakes, many mistakes."

He added, "I remember I had three flops before Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The industry is a brutal place. We are born every Friday and our obituaries are written every Friday. I wanted to own my Friday so badly. So, you can imagine the headspace I was in before Dum Laga Ke Haisha's release. I was an emotional wreck. I was anxious. I was nervous. Then the film was released, and the rest is history! It gave me a fresh lease of life in the industry, and thankfully I have never looked back, using all the learnings from Dum Laga Ke Haisha to create a genre of quirky, feel-good, disruptive, content-forward films that delivered a beautiful message to the family audience."

He further said, "A huge thanks to the entire team of Dum Laga Ke Haisha—Maneesh Sharma & Sharat Katariya who had an unmatched vision for this film, my amazing co-star—Bhumi Pednekar, who was the perfect partner to present the story of Prem & Sandhya on screen and Aditya Chopra sir, whose belief in me has never wavered."

As the film marks its tenth anniversary today, Ayushmann took to social media as he also dedicated an emotional heartfelt note to his 10-year younger self.

He wrote, "Slow down you crazy child. You will be fine. You will see the vagaries of life, the ups and the downs and you will emerge stronger. Your bigger plan should be a complete hush. There's absolutely no rush. The goal is not to only look at scoring a hit. There is a far bigger plan. Calm the hard core hustler in you and be the true artiste that you always aspired to be. Look up to the universe and be thankful for the life you have, for this moment, for being able to chase the dream of being an actor."

He concluded, "Don't be anxious. Everything will turn out to be ok. Dum Laga Ke Haisha, this small film with a big heart, is going to touch the lives & hearts of countless people across India and tell everyone to fall in love again. Please be true to your roots and true to your gut. You are God's favourite child. Slow down, you crazy child."

Celebrating this pop-culture cult hit which paved the way for him to deliver seven back-to-back blockbusters, Ayushmann said, "Celebrating 10 years of Dum Laga Ke Haisha feels almost surreal. When I first signed on to play Prem Prakash, I didn't realize how deeply this simple love story would resonate with so many. In an industry often dominated by formulaic characters, here was a film that dared to be different, one that broke barriers of body image, self-worth, and love itself."

He added, "The success of the film also reassured me that an honest, unique story-one that finds heroism in the most unexpected places—can captivate audiences. I've always believed that if a film is great, it will find its audience, and I've continued to follow that belief with every script I choose. Dum Laga Ke Haisha was a big lesson in that. Looking forward, I will always be disruptive. That's my calling card, a very unique calling card that is true to who I am as a human being and as an artist."

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently busy shooting for Thama, alongside Rashmika Mandanna.