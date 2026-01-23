Inside Life in Uniform: NDTV's Jai Jawan Features Actor Bhumi Pednekar In Republic Day Special

On Republic Day, as the nation reflects on freedom and duty, NDTV's iconic programme Jai Jawan will bring viewers closer to the men and women who perform that duty every day.

NDTV will air a special edition of Jai Jawan featuring actor Bhumi Pednekar, in an episode that will offer a warm and insightful look into the lives of Indian Army soldiers and the world they inhabit in the service of the nation.

Shot in and around Shillong, the special follows the actor as she visits the Assam Regimental Centre and spends a day with officers and jawans in training. From her arrival across the waters of Umiam Lake to an immersive experience inside one of the Army's key training establishments, this special conversation traces her journey into a world defined by discipline, preparation, and selfless service to the nation.

Over the course of the day, Pednekar observes live tactical drills, watches soldiers train in assault and support manoeuvres, and interacts closely with young recruits as they prepare for operational roles. Viewers will see first-hand how coordination, endurance, and split-second decision-making are shaped through rigorous training, and how each movement on the field reflects months and, often, years of preparation.

The episode also places a strong emphasis on mentorship and leadership within the ranks. Senior officers are seen guiding young soldiers through complex exercises, explaining the thinking behind every command and the responsibility that comes with wearing the uniform. These moments offer viewers insight into how discipline is instilled, confidence is built, and how the Army prepares its men and women not just for combat, but for leadership in the most demanding conditions.

Equally compelling are the interludes that unfold away from the training grounds. In candid conversations, soldiers speak about the families they leave behind, the challenges of long postings, and the pride that comes with serving the nation. Around informal gatherings and evening interactions, the episode captures camaraderie, humour, and reflection, revealing the emotional world that sustains soldiers through separation, uncertainty, and sacrifice.

Speaking during the episode, Bhumi Pednekar reflects on the impact of the experience. "I have watched Jai Jawan since I was a child,' she says. 'To finally be here and see how our soldiers train and live is overwhelming. There are moments when you are left with nothing to say - only respect."

Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of NDTV, said the Republic Day special of Jai Jawan reflects the channel's deepest editorial values. 'Jai Jawan has always been one of NDTV's most meaningful formats because it is built on deep respect for the armed forces," he said.

"This episode with Bhumi Pednekar captures the spirit of the Indian Army - its discipline, its compassion, and its courage. On Republic Day, it is especially important to tell these stories with sincerity and respect."

For decades, Jai Jawan has remained a distinctive presence on Indian television, offering audiences an authentic window into the lives of India's soldiers. The Bhumi Pednekar Republic Day special continues that tradition, with immersive on-ground storytelling that is reflective, informative, and deeply moving.

The Jai Jawan-Bhumi Pednekar Republic Day Special will air on 26 January 2026 across the NDTV network at the following times:

NDTV India - 2:00 pm and 10:00 pm

NDTV 24x7 - 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm

NDTV MP-CG - 8:00 pm and 11:00 pm

NDTV Rajasthan - 3:00 pm and 9:00 pm