On Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Anniversary, A Look At All The Times They Set Couple Goals

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Highlights Deepika and Ranveer celebrate their 3rd wedding anniversary

The couple got married in 2018

The couple will co-star in '83

It is DeepVeer Day. No, it's not a day we just made up. It is how fans of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone across the world refer to the couple's wedding anniversary. Ever since the two locked eyes in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, their first film together, the nation has been rooting for them. Their on-screen chemistry translated to off-screen camaraderie and soon enough we had a power couple like no other amidst us. After a relationship that reportedly began in 2012, the couple got married in 2018 in a dreamy wedding in Lake Como, Italy. And, now three years later, their fans cannot get enough of the happy couple and their relationship.

From flirty messages to rather thirsty comments, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's banter on Instagram always manages to set the Internet on fire. On their anniversary, we are looking at some of their most loved up moments.

On the occasion of Diwali earlier this month, Deepika Padukone dropped a photo of herself in an ethnic ensemble. And, Ranveer Singh could not help but comment. He said, “Baby...baby...baby,” with heart-eye emoji.

Recently, Ranveer Singh also gushed about how cute his wife was, even as a kid. The actor made the statement while hosting the quiz show The Big Picture. Interacting with a participant, he said, “Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gayi hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi (Deepika Padukone) itni cute baby thi na. Mai to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon aur kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe toh bus meri life set ho jaye (As you know I am married and may have kids in the next 2-3 years. Your sister-in-law was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her, 'Give me a baby like this and my life will be set').”

During an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, when Ranveer Singh was asked to describe Deepika Padukone in one word, he said, “Queen.” During the same session, Deepika too popped in to ask, “When are you coming home?” To this, Ranveer Singh said, “Khana garam karlo baby, main abhi buss ponch hi raha hu (Heat the food baby, I am almost there).”

Deepika Padukone too is no stranger to PDA. Recently, the actress shared a photo of her Monday morning view. Needless to say, it was the sleepy face of Ranveer Singh. Sharing the photo of her husband, Deepika wrote, "My morning view," with a kissy patch icon to go with it. Ranveer replied saying, “Baby, kya yaar,” to which the actress said, “So handsome.”

Once, when Deepika Padukone shared a photo of her silhouette behind a translucent curtain, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Gorg.” Take notes, folks.

And, just in case you are one among the millions of fans who are crushing over Ranveer Singh, here's an instance of Deepika Padukone being an absolute queen and marking her territory. When Ranveer Singh shared a photo of himself, the queen wrote, “Mine.” Noted, ma'am.

We still cannot get over this loved up video of the couple. Take a look.

Also, remember the time Ranveer Singh declared Deepika Padukone to be “Biwi No.1”.

The couple even worked out together during the quarantine last year. Sharing a mushy picture of the two, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Double the endorphin-rush when She's around. Did you hear us scream, “Goals”?

“My jaan, my life, my gudiya,” Ranveer Singh wrote of Deepika Padukone on her birthday and we all fell in love a little.

We can keep listing the couple's mushy moments but for now, we wish them a very happy anniversary and a lifetime of happiness.