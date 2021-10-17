Ranveer Singh Wants A Baby Daughter Just Like Deepika Padukone. Aww...

A picture of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone from their wedding festivities.

Highlights Ranveer talked about having kids in a couple of years on The Big Picture

"Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gayi hai," he told audience

"Aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge," he added

Deepika Padukone, are you listening? Ranveer Singh wants a baby daughter just like you. Isn't that adorable? The actor, who made his television debut with his quiz show The Big Picture on Saturday, talked about having kids in a couple of years and why he wants a baby daughter. In a promo of the show shared by Colors TV, the actor can be seen telling a contestant while blushing: "Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gayi hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi (Deepika Padukone) itni cute baby thi na. Mai to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon aur kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe toh bus meri life set ho jaye (As you know I am married and may have kids in the next 2-3 years. Your sister-in-law was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her, 'Give me a baby like this and my life will be set')."

Watch the aforementioned promo of The Big Picture here:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in November 2018. The duo, who first shared screen space in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, have also worked together in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat".

On Saturday evening, Deepika Padukone promoted her husband's quiz show in an ROFL way on her Instagram story. Check it out here:

Screenshot of Deepika Padukone's Instagram story.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will once again reunite for Kabir Khan's '83, in which they play onscreen husband and wife. The film features Ranveer portraying the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev while Deepika plays his wife Romi Dev.

Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture airs on Sat-Sun at 8 pm on Colors TV.