Ranveer Singh Was Asked To Describe Wife Deepika Padukone In A Word. He Wrote...

A file photo of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Highlights The actor engaged in an Ask Me Anything session with his fans on Saturday

One user asked, "One word for your wifey"

Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor also decided to join the fun

At this point, the whole world is aware of just how much Ranveer Singh dotes on his wife Deepika Padukone. From singing her praises on events and leaving mushy comments on her Instagram posts, Ranveer has been ticking all the boxes of a perfect husband. Fans have always been on the lookout for some PDA moments between the two actors and thanks to social media we often get glimpses into their relationship. And, the Internet was in for a treat late on Saturday night. The actor was engaging in an “Ask Me Anything” session with his fans when Deepika Padukone decided to join the fun.

Replying to his question of “Chal, ask me anything,” Deepika Padukone asked, “When are you coming home?” To this, Ranveer Singh said, “Khana garam karlo baby, main abhi buss ponch hi raha hu (Heat the food baby, I am almost there),” with a kiss emoji. Did someone say couple goals?

And that was not the only mention of Deepika Padukone in this question and answer session. One follower even asked Ranveer to describe Deepika. To the question, “One word for your wifey”, Ranveer said, “Queen.” And, we cannot help but wholeheartedly agree with that compliment.

Deepika Padukone was not the only celebrity who crashed Ranveer Singh's fun session. Ranveer's friend and co-star, Arjun Kapoor asked him, “How are you so sexy baba?” To this, Ranveer said, “Aap ki training (It is thanks to your training)” and tagged Arjun Kapoor.

Tiger Shroff too made an appearance and called Ranveer Singh a “beast”. “Sunday subah squats maare jayenge… Tiger bhai ki shaan mein (My Sunday morning squats will be dedicated to my brother Tiger),” Ranveer replied.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make no qualms about sharing their feelings for each other on social media. A few days ago, Deepika shared a photo of Ranveer fast asleep with his hoodie over his eyes. Sharing the photo, Deepika wrote, “My morning view,” tagging Ranveer. For the photo credit, Deepika said, “Yours truly.” Replying to the image that Deepika has sneakily taken, Ranveer said, “Baby, kya yaar,” with a facepalm emotion. But Deepika had only two words for her husband, “So handsome.”

And, like a true power couple, the two actors are also seen cheering each other on. Recently, Deepika Padukone shared the news of her upcoming Hollywood cross-cultural romantic comedy film on Instagram. Reacting to the post, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Wah,” with a bunch of hearts and an evil-eye emoji.

Even when Deepika Padukone shared a stunning image of herself from a shoot, Ranveer Singh lost no time in expressing his adoration for his better half. To her caption, “Pause and the pose,” and her image, he said, “Hottie.” Cute, isn't it?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been married since 2018. They have appeared together in the films Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Finding Fanny and Padmaavat. They will be seen together next in 83, a sports drama by Kabir Khan.