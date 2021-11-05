Diwali 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Dia Mirza And Others Share Sneak Peek Of Their Celebrations

Diwali 2021: Dia Mirza shared this perfect family photo. (Image courtesy: diamirzaofficial)

Highlights Kajol and Ajay celebrated Diwali together with their families

However, their daughter Nysa, who is studying abroad, was MIA

Sanjay Dutt celebrated Diwali with south star Mohanlal in Dubai

Every year on Diwali, the Bollywood celebs light up Instagram with stunning, bright pictures of themselves from their festivities. From Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Dia Mirza to Sonali Bendre, Lara Dutta, Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Ayushmann Khurrana, the stars love to give us sneak peek into their respective festivities and it was no different this year. We got glimpses of Priyanka's glittery Diwali party with Nick Jonas in California, Deepika's perfect OOTD, Dia Mirza's family time and Kajol's celebrations with Ajay Devgn, her mom and sister.

Nick Jonas shared an adorable video featuring Priyanka Chopra from their Diwali bash at their home in Los Angeles and wrote: "Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family."

Deepika Padukone, we love your festival look:

"Happy Diwali from our family to yours. May darkness be dispelled by the light of love, kindness, peace and wisdom," wrote Dia Mirza sharing this family photo. We can't take our eyes off her little son Avyaan.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn celebrated Diwali together with their respective families. However, their daughter Nysa, who is studying abroad, was MIA. Sharing pictures from the festivities, Kajol wrote: "Wishing everyone a very very happy Diwali ... missing my baby girl so much today." Ajay Devgn's caption read: "New Beginnings. Old Traditions. Wish you and your family a very happy new year."

Katrina Kaif and her family wish you a very happy Diwali:

Sanjay Dutt celebrated Diwali with south star Mohanlal in Dubai:

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's Diwali was all about "love, light and harmony":

"Nothing can dim the light that shines from within - Maya Angelou May all of you shine brighter!! have a festival full of forever childhood memories, mouth full of sweets, house full of diyas, and heart full of joy!" wrote Kajal Aggarwal sharing pictures with husband Gautam Kitchlu. He also shared a photo of themselves from their celebrations.

We love this photo of Ayushmann Khurrana and his family:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated the festival of lights with close friend Shilpa Reddy like this:

"Happy Diwali from me and mine to you and yours," wrote Sonali Bendre.

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput and his brother, actor Ishaan Khatter, were all smiles in pictures from their Diwali:

R Madhavan's wife Sarita shared a photo from their festivities and wrote: "A festival full of sweet childhood memories...A sky full of light...Mouth full of sweets ...And a heart full of joy ...Wishing you all a very happy healthy and Prosperous Diwali."

Lara Dutta, her husband Mahesh Bhupathi and their daughter Saira wore matching outfits this Diwali:

Pictures from Neha Dhupia, Karisma Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Taapsee Pannu's celebrations are all thing nice:

How did you celebrate Diwali yesterday? Tell us in the comments section.