XAT Response Sheet Released, Check Steps To Download

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has released the response sheet for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 exam. Candidates who appeared for the XAT can download their response sheets by visiting the official website at xatonline.in. Applicants will be required to enter their login credentials such as XAT ID and password to access the results. The exam was conducted on January 5, 2025. The scorecards for XAT 2025 are expected to be published on January 31, 2025.

Steps to download the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at xatonline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'candidate response sheet' link.

Step 3: Enter your XAT ID and password to log in.

Step 4: The response sheet will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download the sheet and save it for future reference.

The response sheet contains a record of the answers marked by candidates during the exam and helps them in evaluating their performance before the announcement of the results. Candidates will be able to analyse their answers, identify their mistakes and evaluate their performance by comparing their answer in the key. They can also calculate their probable scores with the help of the response sheet. The exam evaluates candidates skills in areas such as Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making, Quantitative Ability and General Knowledge.

XAT is a national-level management entrance exam that serves as a gateway for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes at numerous prestigious B-schools across India, including XLRI, XIMB, and SPJIMR.