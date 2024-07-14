XAT 2025 Registration Begins On July 15, Check Exam Pattern, Other Details

XAT 2025, Score Acceptance:
The exam is held for students aspiring to join MBA programs. XAT 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, January 5, 2025. A good XAT score opens doors to admission in over 160 management institutes nationwide, including prestigious names like Kalinga University, BIMTECH Birla Institute, Flame University, GITAM, LPU, and IMI. Successful candidates can pursue admission at XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi-NCR campus, as well as at over 89 other B-schools across India that accept XAT scores for admissions.
XAT 2025 Registration Fee
Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 2,200. Additionally, they will have to pay an extra fee of Rs 200 per programme. The registration fee payment can be made online or offline using various methods, including credit cards, debit cards, net banking, or IMPS.
XAT 2025: Exam Pattern
The XAT 2025 exam will be conducted online. The exam paper will comprise five sections: Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA and LR), Decision-making (DM), Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA and DI), General Knowledge (GK), and Analytical Essay Writing (AEW). The examination will last for 205 minutes.
XAT 2025: Marking Scheme
- Each correct answer earns +1 mark.
- Each incorrect answer results in a deduction of 0.25 marks.
- More than 8 consecutive unattempted questions will incur a penalty of 0.10 marks.
- There is no negative marking in the General Knowledge section.
XAT 2024: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree of at least three years' duration or its equivalent in any field. Those who are completing their final exams by June 10, 2024, are also eligible to apply. All Indian candidates must take the XAT 2024 exam, while NRI and foreign candidates can apply using their GMAT scores.
XAT 2025 Exam Locations
The XAT 2025 exam will be held in various cities across India, including:
Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubballi (Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysuru (Mysore), Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, Tejpur, Jorhat, Rajkot, Shillong, and Naharlagun.