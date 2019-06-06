Maharashtra Board SSC Result Date Not Confirmed

Maharashtra SSC result date has not been announced yet

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: As the day progresses, online searches for Maharashtra SSC result have only increased despite no confirmation from the board about the result. Since morning, several media outlets reported that Maharashtra board will be releasing SSC result today without any confirmation from the Board. However, by noon it was clear that the board will not be releasing the SSC result today. But by then students had already started to search for SSC result.

As a result of many users trying to access the Maharashtra Board website at the same time, the website went unresponsive multiple times in the day sending students in a frenzy.

Any update on Maharashtra SSC result declaration will be released on the Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) official website. The board will also update result date and time on the official result portal, mahresult.nic.in.

Unless and until an update is released on these websites, students are advised to not believe rumours about Maharashtra SSC result.

After SSC result declaration, FYJC or 11th admission process will begin in Maharashtra. 11th admission process is facilitated by School Education and Sports Department (SESD), Maharashtra. As per the SESD website, registration Part I has already begun for 11th admission. Students can collect Admission booklet from Guidance Centres or nearby schools.

