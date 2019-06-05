Maharashtra SSC Result Anytime Soon

This year Maharashtra HSC result was declared on May 28.

Maharashtra SSC result can be expected soon. Though there is no official confirmation in this regard, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) can release the SSC or the class 10 result anytime soon. Last year the Board had announced class 12 or the HSC result and SSC result a week apart. Considering this pattern, the Maharashtra SSC result can be expected anytime this week. Reports suggest that the SSC result will be released tomorrow at 1 pm; this information has no official confirmation.

Last year Maharashtra SSC result came on June 8. More than 17 lakh students had appeared for SSC exams in the state last year. The overall pass percentage was 89.41% in 2018.

To access the results direclty, click http://mahresult.nic.in/ssc2018/ssc2018.htm On the results page, the candidates may enter SSC roll number and mother's name.

This year Maharashtra HSC result was declared on May 28. 85.88% students have cleared the exam this year. The HSC result was announced by Dr. Shakuntala Kale, Chairman Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). More than 14 lakh students had appeared for the HSC exam under the MSBSHSE board this year.

