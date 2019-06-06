Maharashtra Board Expected To Announce SSC Result Soon

Maharashtra SSC result will be released on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release SSC or class 10 result soon. Several reports have claimed that Maharashtra Board will announce SSC result today. However, until last evening, the board made no confirmations and is yet to make an announcement about class 10 result. Adding to the speculation is Maharashtra board website which is not responding.

Maharashtra SSC result, when announced, will be available on the board's official results portal. To check their result students would need their examination roll number.

Maharashtra Board announced HSC or 12th result on May 28. The pass percentage for HSC students dropped this year. While 88.41 per cent students passed in 2018, in 2019 85.88 per cent students passed.

In 2018, Maharashtra Board had released the SSC result on June 8. 89.41 per cent students passed in Maharashtra SSC exam last year. The pass percentage for girls was 91.17 per cent and for boys was 87.27 per cent. The pass percentage for Konkan district was 96%, for Mumbai the pass percentage was 90.41% and for Pune, it was 92.08%. The least pass percentage was recorded for Nagpur which was 85% pass percentage.

Students who are unable to qualify in the Maharashtra SSC exam will be given another opportunity to clear class 10. They can appear for the SSC exam which will be conducted in July.

