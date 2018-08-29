Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC July Supplementary Result 2018 Today

MSBSHSE SSC July Supplementary Result 2018: Know How To Check

MSBSHSE or Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the SSC supplementary result today. Candidates who had appeared for the examination in July 2018 can check their result on the official website today at 1 pm. The MSBSHSHE class 12 or HSC results were declared few days back in which only 22.65% students had qualified. Highest number of candidates (31%) have qualified in Latur district. MSBSHSE SSC July 2018 result will be available on the official website of the Board at mahresult.nic.in. Candidates can check their result using their roll number and mother's first name. Candidates whose mother's name is not mentioned in the exam form, can use 'XXXX' in the specified box.

The annual MSBSHSE SSC result was declared in June, in which 89.41% students had qualified. While 91.17 per cent girls had qualified the exam, the pass percentage among boys was 87.27 per cent. The pass percentage for Konkan district was 96%, for Mumbai the pass percentage was 90.41% and for Pune it was 92.08%. The least pass percentage was recorded for Nagpur which has 85% pass percentage. More than 17 lakh students had appeared for the MSBSHSE SSC examination.

MSBSHSE Result 2018 For SSC Supplementary Exam: How To Check

The Maharashtra SSC candidates may follow these steps to check their results from official websites like mahresult.nic.in:

Step one: Go to official website for Maharashtra result: www.mahresult.nic.in.

Step two: Click On the SSC Examination July Result 2018 link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Click on submit and view the result.

