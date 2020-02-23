Schools In Kashmir To Re-Open On February 24

All schools in Kashmir are set to re-open on February 24 after the winter break (file).

All schools in Kashmir are set to re-open on February 24 after the winter break. Director School Education Mohammad Younis Malik said all arrangements were in place. While the timing for school in the Srinagar municipal limits will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m, for others it will be 10.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.

"It's our responsibility to redouble efforts to get the school syllabus completed in time," he said.

The field Officers had been asked to visit schools regularly to monitor the follow-up of academic planner for timely accomplishment of set targets, he added.

Read also:

Kerala School Students To Learn English At Hi-Tech IT Labs

Assam Government Schools For Islamic Religious Studies To Drop "Maktab"

CBSE Exams, Day 4: Over 25,000 Students Appear For Class 12 Psychology Paper

SRCC Witnesses Increase In Average Salary In First Phase Of Campus Placement

Memes, Helpline, Question Bank: CBSE's Formula To Help Students Through The Exam

Click here for more Education News

