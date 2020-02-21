SRCC Witnesses Increase In Average Salary In First Phase Of Campus Placement

SRCC completed the first phase of its campus placement for the class of 2020

SRCC Completed first phase of campus placement for the 2019-20 batch with job offers for 130 students. 32 recruiters were part of the campus placement process. This year also recorded a significant increase in the average salary offered to students. As opposed to 7.62 LPA last year, this year the average salary offered to SRCC students has increased to 9.48 LPA.

Apart from the usual recruiters, the new recruiters who visited campus this year included companies in consulting, e-commerce and FMCG sectors such as Marico, Gartner, Zilingo and RedSeer. The new recruiters were received enthusiastically by the students.

Consulting firms were the major recruiters in the first phase with 53 per cent students being recruited by one of the consulting companies participating in the placement.

"Having reached a stage where all students of SRCC looking for immediate employment are able to secure one, we have moved towards improving the quality of job opportunities facilitated and the increase in the average package and the upgradation in the profiles offered prove to be good indicators of the improvement," said Student Coordinator for the SRCC Placement Cell.

As fight for talent intensifies in the placement season, recruiters such as Deutsche Bank, Nomura, Citi Bank, JSW, MicroSave have resorted to summer internship hiring with the objective of offering PPOs to preferred candidates.

The caliber of SRCC students is not limited and many choose to pursue higher studies forming a sizeable chunk of the population that makes it to one of the IIMs.

