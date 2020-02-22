CBSE Exams, Day 4: Over 25,000 Students Appear For Class 12 Psychology Paper

The next exam for both the classes will be held on February 24.

On the fourth day of the CBSE board exams, a total of 25,855 class 12 students appeared for the psychology paper. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in a tweet, has said that a total of 78,689 students in both class 10 and class 12 appeared for exams today. For class 10th, exam was held for German, Japanese, French, Kannada, Arabic and Gurung languages.

#examtime CBSE successfully conducted class X&XII exam in seven different subjects today for a total 78689 registered candidates. Out of these,25855 candidates were registered in psychology class XII while the rest for class X in German, Japanese,French,Kannada,Arabic and Gurung. — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) February 22, 2020

On the third day of the exam over 6 lakh students had appeared for Painting, Graphics, Sculpture, Commercial Art, Electrical Appliances, IT, Marketing & Sales subjects.

On the first day the exam was held for 36 papers in which a total of 55364 candidates had appeared. On the next day, approximately 13000 candidates appeared for 16 papers.

The next exam for both the classes will be held on February 24. On Monday, class 10 students will appear for language papers and class 12 students will appear for Physical Education paper.

In total, more than 30 lakh students are appearing for CBSE board exams this year. This is the second consecutive year, the CBSE board exams have started in February instead of March, in order to expedite the evaluation and result declaration process. Prior to this the exams were held in March-April.

The board exams will be held for 45 days. The class 10 board exam will be held till March 20 and the class 12 board exam will be held till March 30.

