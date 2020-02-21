CBSE: On Day 3, Over 6 Lakh Students Take Painting, Sculpture, Other Exams

CBSE board exams, Day 3: Over 6 lakh students take painting, other exams

On the third day of CBSE board exams, which until next week will be held majorly for vocational subjects, a total of 6,05,560 candidates from both class 10 and 12 appeared in nine subjects like Painting, Graphics, Sculpture, Commercial Art, Electrical Appliances, IT, Marketing & Sales. On the first day the exam was held for 36 papers in which a total of 55364 candidates had appeared. On the next day, approximately 13000 candidates appeared for 16 papers.

The board exams will be held for 45 days. The class 10 board exam will be held till March 20 and the class 12 board exam will be held till March 30.

Until now, the Board says, the exams have been conducted smoothly.

This year, CBSE has been actively handling the queries of candidates through social media platforms, this year.

For instance, in response to the queries raised by several candidates regarding their admit cards, the Board took actions quickly. Few students have complained that their schools are not providing them the admit cards for the board exam. The reason schools say, as cited by the students who have tweeted, is they have to clear their pre-board exams first before they can be issued the admit card for the board exams.

In view of the exam stress that board exam students usually go through, the Board has started publishing a series of memes this year. Board's annual counseling session has also begun before the exams.

