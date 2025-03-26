When To Expect Results For Uttarakhand Board Exams?

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), also known as the Uttarakhand Vidhyalayee Shiksha Parishad is expected to release the results for the Class 10 and 12 board exams in April 2025. Once out, results for the two classes will be available on the official website of UBSE or via SMS and Digilocker.

The scores will be hosted on the following official websites:

ubse.uk.gov.in

uaresults.nic.in

UBSE started the Class 10 or High School board exam on February 21, 2025 and concluded them on March 11, 2025. The Class 10 board examinations 2025 were scheduled for the morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm. The exams for Class 12 were held from February 21 to March 11, 2025.

A total of 2,23,403 students appeared for the Uttarakhand Board exams in 2025 at 1,245 exam centres across the state. Of these, 1,13,690 students were appearing for the UBSE High School or Class 10 exams 2025 and around 1,09,713 are appearing for the UBSE Intermediate or Class 12 exams 2025.

Past result trends

In 2024, UBSE declared the Uttarakhand board results for Class 10 on April 30. The overall pass percentage of students in the Class 10 result was 89.14 per cent. In 2024, the overall pass percentage of students in Class 10 was 89.14 per cent. The pass percentage among girls is 92.54 per cent while that among boys is 85.59 per cent. Priyanshi Rawat topped the Class 10 board exam with full marks by scoring 500/500.

In 2024, the board announced the results for Class 12 on April 30 at around 11:30 pm. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 82.63 in 2024.



