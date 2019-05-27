West Bengal 12th Result Released; Available On Website

West Bengal HS result now available on official website

West Bengal HS Result 2019: West Bengal HS result is now available online. The WB HS result was announced in a press conference at 10:00 am. This year 86.92 per cent students passed. The pass percentage among boys is higher than girls this year. The WB HS result was announced for more than 7.5 lakh students. The results, however, have been released on the website now. Students can check their result using their exam roll number.

Students can check their result from any of the following websites:

wbresults.nic.in

exametc.com

westbengalonline.in

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

WBCHSE HS Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the HS Result link.

Step three: Enter required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

West Bengal HS Result 2019: Direct Link

Students can also check their result through SMS:

The West Bengal HS results will be available through these SMS services:

Exametc.com

SMS to 54242

indiaresults.com

SMS to 5676750

The result is also available through some result apps such as 'WBCHSE Results 2019' which is available for downloading on google PlayStore.

