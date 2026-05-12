WBJEE 2026 Admit Card Date Confirmed, Download Link Active On May 15

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has officially confirmed the WBJEE 2026 hall ticket release date. Candidates who have successfully registered for the entrance exam will be able to download their WBJEE 2026 admit card from May 15 through the official website.

The WBJEE 2026 admit card will be available only in online mode. The board will not send hall tickets by post, email, or any other offline method. The last date to download hall tickets is May 24, 2026.

How to Download WBJEE 2026 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of WBJEEB.

Click on the WBJEE 2026 admit card download link available on the homepage.

Enter the application form number and password/date of birth.

Submit the login details.

The WBJEE 2026 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and print the hall ticket for future use.

WBJEE 2026 Admit Card Login Details Required

To access the WBJEE 2026 admit card, candidates will need the following login credentials:

WBJEE 2026 application form number

Password or Date of Birth

Details Mentioned on WBJEE Admit Card 2026

The following are the details mentioned on WBJEE 2026 hall ticket:

Candidate's Name

Roll number

Exam centre

Exam date

Shift timing

Photograph

Signature

Exam day instructions

Candidates must carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card.

The WBJEE 2026 exam is scheduled for May 24, 2026. The admit card is one of the most important documents for the examination day. Along with the hall ticket, candidates must carry a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre.